And you thought they don’t teach religion in NJ public schools (Opinion)

They took prayer out of public schools over 50 years ago, but religion is back in New Jersey public schools in New Jersey.

Climate change studies will now become a part of the K-12 curriculum in New Jersey public schools starting this coming fall in September.

To many people, especially younger folks this has become a religion. They parrot talking points from articles they’ve seen online or stories I’ve heard from so-called “experts“.

As the country and the state become less and less religious, human nature dictates that we need something to believe in. Climate change and global warming have become “the new religion." If you ask a person under 35 what the biggest issue is in our world, they’ll more than likely tell you climate change.

It’s bad enough that they’re fed this propaganda and nonsense but now New Jersey will become the first state in the country to make it a part of the K-12 curriculum.

One of the propaganda points you hear most is that 97% of scientists agree on man-made climate change. You can find the facts on that here.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

For 50 years, alarmists, propagandists and so-called experts have been warning about an environmental disaster in one way or another. You can see an example of 50 of them here. Everything from the seas will be dead by 1985 to we will have a famine by 1975 are all contained in those articles of 50 years of climate doomsday predictions.

This is not science they’re going to be teaching in public schools, it's a religion. The religion and worship of the earth and environment. It’s been accelerated in the past decade and a half by the internet and social media. People would have ignored the articles over the last 60 years but now this climate change propaganda is omnipresent.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

This will be taught across several subjects in the curriculum like career readiness; life literacies and key skills; comprehensive health and physical education; computer science and design thinking; science; social studies; visual and performing arts; and world languages. So, it's not like you can even pull your kid out of a specific class. Wait until your first, second and third graders come home scared to death about the end of the world coming because you drive an SUV.

The out-of-touch college students with little life experience who used to spew this nonsense at the dinner table or during holiday time are now teachers, professors, and educational administrators. And they believe this with the passionate fervor of orthodox religious zealots.

Parents who have little time to have meaningful conversations with their children will have to spend more time deep programming them from this public education propaganda. Maybe you can show them a few of these articles. You should save them for when you have to begin your deprogramming this fall.

Article 1: Climate Change is Real. Global Warming is a Hoax.

Article 2: “Climate Change” Is A Hoax

Article 3: 10 Reasons To Prove That Climate Change is a Hoax

You're welcome.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

