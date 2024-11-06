An open letter to New Jersey’s poll workers from this NJ voter
Dear New Jersey poll workers,
First and foremost, I hope that you’ve had a chance to recover from the voting marathon you’ve been going through between early in-person voting and the voting that took place on Election Day.
Goodness knows you deal with your fair share of tech issues that aren’t your fault or people who don’t understand what to do.
For instance, I not only saw someone forget to hit the “Cast Vote” button and start to walk out before a worker called them back, but I accidentally botched scanning my license and had to be helped.
Thank you to the helpful worker at the Freehold Township Senior Center!
More annoying, you also have to deal with people who are purposefully causing issues. For example, the people who don’t know (or don’t care) that they can’t wear political apparel to vote who causes a scene.
Just this week in New Jersey, a woman was told she had to cover up her pro-Trump shirt and remove her hat. Instead of putting on a jacket, she voted in her bra.
Ma’am, just understand what is or is not allowed before you head out to cast your vote.
Then there are the people who insist that you should ask for their ID before they vote as if YOU’RE the ones determining the rules.
You don’t deserve any of the grief that you get from these uninformed or outright rude voters.
So this New Jersey voter wants you to have this as the message you take away from the 2024 election: thank you for all you do.
Thank you to NJ poll workers
Giving up your day, or days, in the name of allowing us to exercise our democratic right to vote is beyond admirable, and you don’t deserve the bull**** that you get.
We appreciate all that you do for us in the Garden State.
Sincerely,
A New Jersey voter
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
