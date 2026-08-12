In the summer heat, maybe camping isn't for you this time of year. Sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag, tossing and turning all night in this heat. It's not exactly everyone's idea of a fun summer getaway.

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So how about saving the traditional camping for the fall, when the weather cools down, and this summer, give glamping in New Jersey a try! You can still enjoy the outdoors without completely roughing it!

There are so many cool glamping destinations across the state where you can enjoy a little more luxury instead of pitching a tent and sleeping on the ground.

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New Jersey Glamping: Comfort Meets Outdoors

There are places you can sleep in a comfortable bed, keep cool with a fan or even air conditioning, and still feel like you're out in nature. You really get the best of both worlds. All the comforts and luxuries of home while still getting the camping experience.

Photo by Andrew Spencer on Unsplash Photo by Andrew Spencer on Unsplash

I've been glamping a few times, and although I do love traditional camping, I have to say, we had the best time. When we were out west on vacation a few summers ago, one of the places we stayed had two bunk beds and a king-sized bed inside a wagon. Now, there was no bathroom; you did have to use a communal bathroom, but it was such a fun experience.

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media

So, if you're looking for some glamping spots in New Jersey, here are a few places for you to check out. Maybe save the sleeping bag and the tent for the fall, and give glamping a try this summer!

Summer Glamping Spots In New Jersey

Moon Valley Campground in Vernon

Six Flags Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa in Jackson

Sun Outdoors in Cape May

Sea Pirate Campground in West Creek

Tip Tam Camping Resort in Jackson

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Delaware Bay Beaches in Cumberland & Salem Counties Saturday February 21, 2026 was a gorgeous day along the Delaware Bay in Cumberland and Salem County NJ. It was the calm before the storm. When everyone else was attacking the supermarkets, I had a quiet day snapping photos along what I call Jersey's forgotten south west bay shore. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson