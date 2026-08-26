Why Many Employees Avoid Taking Time Off

As summer slowly winds down, did you take any days off to enjoy all that the Garden State has to offer? Sometimes, we simply need a day to recharge, disconnect, reset, and return to work feeling refreshed, and a day at the Jersey Shore can often do just that.

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Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

But a new report reveals that many employees are skipping their paid time off altogether, even when they have days available.

When you think about it, taking a day off can sometimes mean more work leading up to it as you try to get everything done before you leave, and then even more work when you get back to catch up.

So, for a lot of employees, taking a day off isn't even worth it.

The Guilt And Pressure Keeping Employees From Taking Days Off

According to a recent report from FlexJobs.com, 82% of workers receive paid time off, yet 23% say they didn't use any of it over the past year.

Among those who aren't taking time off, 43% say their workload is too heavy to justify stepping away, 34% say they don't have enough PTO, 30% worry about falling behind, 29% feel guilty or pressured to appear committed, and 19% say their employer doesn't clearly support taking time off.

Read More: How long are New Jersey drivers willing to drive for a road trip?

Sometimes, taking a day to recharge is exactly what we need to come back refreshed and ready to tackle the workload ahead.

So if you weren't able to step away this summer, there's still time to enjoy all New Jersey has to offer before the season comes to an end.

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