An IKEA pop up comes to this New Jersey mall

Giant Swedish retailer IKEA is opening a smaller, pop-up version of its store in the Cherry Hill Mall.

Unlike their typical big blue stores, this IKEA won’t lead through a labyrinth of furniture; as a matter of fact, it won’t have any furniture, or meatballs, for that matter.

The pop-up is just for kitchen design services; according to the Courier Post, IKEA has been working with different formats, each with a different theme, like bedrooms or, in this case, kitchen design. The set up will allow customers to design, order, and pay without ever visiting a full sized IKEA.

Jon Abrahamsson, CEO of IKEA’s parent company, said in a statement, “IKEA has been working with pop-ups for several years, each time with a different theme, and they have proved very popular.”

The store will display kitchen ideas with employees on hand who, with the help of a kiosk, will help plan customers’ ideas. You can then order the items you’ve chosen and pay for it via mobile app.

According to a statement from the company,

This is a great opportunity for us to reach and better serve our South Jersey customers," said Michael Hill, IKEA South Philadelphia's customer experience manager. "It also gives us a unique opportunity to inspire our customers in an innovative way while also helping to increase their awareness of IKEA home-furnishing solutions.

The pop-up (in the mall near Nordstrom) will have a grand opening on Friday, May 26.

IKEA has two full-size stores in New Jersey, one in Elizabeth and one in Paramus.

