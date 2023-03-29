An exciting new feature at one of our favorite supermarkets in NJ

We’ve gotten very spoiled with all that New Jersey grocery stores have to offer lately. Grocery shopping is no longer about simply picking out apples with no bruises and checking out which cereal is on sale.

Modern grocery shopping in NJ has become a vastly different experience and all of the new grocery stores popping up all over the place have only served to make competitors up their games.

It’s not enough anymore just to be a great supermarket that carries a lot of stuff and has good customer service. Today you’ve got to be all things to all people.

You’ve got to keep up on the latest food trends and make sure you’re satisfying every culinary curiosity. So many of the aforementioned new stores have come to town and have accomplished that goal. But up until now, a lot of New Jersey’s classic grocery stores, the ones even your grandma shopped at, have fallen behind.

Enter ShopRite of Wharton, NJ.

ShopRite of Wharton via Google Maps ShopRite of Wharton via Google Maps loading...

ShopRite of Wharton recently debuted a concept called Fresh to Table, which ShopRite shoppers in Bloomfield, Greenwich, Burlington, Newton, Sparta, Byram, Mansfield and Succasunna, among other locations.

With Fresh to Table, customers can find easy-to-prepare ingredients that will make you say goodbye to your meal subscription boxes. The unique, on-trend foods you’ll find there are the ones you’re looking for today.

And the best part is that these fresh-to-table items are available in grab-and-go formats to accommodate the needs of busy New Jerseyans.

ShopRite is calling this a “store within a store” concept. It’s so important now to make things both fresh and easy because it will make for great convenience, too.

ShopRite of Wharton via Google Maps ShopRite of Wharton via Google Maps loading...

Busy because they have ready-to-cook items, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals with prepped ingredients. It’s perfect for people who want to eat and also feed their families, fresh and healthy food but don’t have as much time to plan meals, and to execute them, as perhaps cooks did a generation ago. It’s a one-stop shop.

And of course, if you don’t want to stop, its fresh produce meals, and snacks, can be ordered through ShopRite’s online grocery store.

Let’s hope that this debut marks just the beginning of a trend like this across more supermarkets.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

