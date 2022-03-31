An epic NJ food festival is back, now includes Uber Eats options

Everyone’s favorite food festival is finally returning to New Jersey: Smorgasburg.

The weekly food festival will be celebrating its second season in New Jersey starting April 2, and there is no doubt it will be the most exciting way to spend your Saturday. The festival is projected to have over 40 vendors this season, and will be open every Saturday from 11 am-6 pm.

This year at Smorgasburg is also the first year you can skip the lines as you can now place UberEats orders for pickup at the festival. This has not yet been done before and will hopefully make waiting in line for your favorite sandwich a little less brutal.

Smorgasburg has always been an amazing way to support small businesses, and especially after the pandemic this is a fun way to help out your community. It’s almost impossible that you won’t find something to eat at Smorgasburg, as the options are endless, and accommodating to all diets.

Some of these vendors include Jamaican from 2 Girls Cookshop, Vegan from Rican Vegan, Seafood from Oyster Party and good old BBQ from Barbecue Taqueria. These are just a few of the many exciting cuisines that Smorgasburg will be offering this season. In addition to the food, the Smorgasburg beer garden will be open, where visitors can enjoy an entire open bar.

Smorgasburg is truly the perfect place to catch up with some friends and try something you may not have had before. Especially as the days get warmer this will definitely be a hotspot on the weekends and you won’t want to miss out on the fun.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: