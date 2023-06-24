An amazing almost-hidden blueberry picking patch in New Jersey

joanna kosinska, unsplash.com

I've lived here in New Jersey and Ocean County for years and years and just recently found out about this amazing blueberry-picking patch.

There is a giant sign on Route 9 in Lanoka Harbor U Pick Blueberry Patch.

Blueberry picking season in New Jersey is from the end of June to the end of July. Weather permitting you could still pick a good bunch at the beginning of August.

joanna kosinska, unsplash.com
Blueberry picking is a lot of fun for the whole family. I will tell you it gets hot out there, so maybe a little fan around your neck would cool you off and a bottle of water. Don't forget some water with you, have fun.

They provide the buckets only. There are no public bathrooms but there is a port-a-potty. Pets are not allowed and a friendly reminder sunscreen and bug spray is advised.

According to the U Pick Blueberry Patch Facebook page, the 2023 season just began this past weekend. Hours for blueberry picking are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 am - 3 pm and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 am - 4pm. U Pick Blueberries only accepts cash, and it's $3 per pound.

From the U Pick Blueberry Patch Facebook Page:

U Pick Blueberries is located at 611 Rt. 9 in Lanoka Harbor. The key to picking good blueberries - pick the ripest of the bunch and their coloring should be a greyish blue. And, of course, maybe taste along the way. When my husband was a child he told me every time he went blueberry picking, he ate more than he brought home and his aunts would get so upset with him.

U Pick Blueberries in Lacey Township

