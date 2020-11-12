Amputee Lifeguard saves man from drowning

What a heroic story this is: a dramatic rescue took place at Hudson County Park when an SUV drove into the water. What happened next is nothing short of inspiring.

According to CBS 2 New York, Anthony Capuano, who only has one leg but is a certified swim instructor, went into the water without hesitation. Another, unidentified man jumped in with him. Capuano immediately hopped the fence, removed his prosthetic leg and swam out to help the driver who was in obvious distress.

Capuano told CBS 2, “He was like ‘I can’t’ and I was like ‘oh no’ and then I just, I grabbed him,” he said. “He was panicking a little bit and his body was a little locked up.” He successfully pulled the driver out of the rapidly submerging vehicle and pulled him safely to shore where bystanders were waiting to help.

According to the Hudson County Sheriff’s office, the driver is fine but they don’t know why he drove into the water. He was lucky that there were two good Samaritans who weren’t afraid to get involved; who knows what would have happened to the driver had those two heroes not acted.

Capuano, who is 29, has not let the loss of his leg slow him down as he is not only a trained lifeguard, but teaches swimming at the British Swim School. He told CBS 2, “To my fellow amputees out there, I would just say don’t let anything stop you.” What an amazing story, and amazing man; truly inspitational.

