America’s oldest intact tavern is right here in NJ and filled with history

We have some pretty enjoyable historic taverns here in New Jersey; walk into most of them and the walls reek of history with an atmosphere that is filled with comfort, laughter and amazing stories.

Look no further to find the oldest intact tavern in the United States. It's right here in New Jersey nestled in Barnegat Township surrounded by the Bass River State Park.

The Cedar Bridge Tavern has been painstakingly renovated and the history surrounding the tavern has been researched and published. While you won’t be able to go into the Cedar Bridge Tavern and pull up a barstool and order a cold one from a well-informed bartender, the tavern is intact as it was over 200 years ago.

The history of the tavern as it stands goes back to 1816. It was located at an important stagecoach intersection from the west to the shore. Right on that site in the Bass River State Park, with the building that housed the tavern, was the last conflict of the American Revolution on Dec. 27, 1782.

The tavern completed renovations so true to detail that it has been assigned the prestigious National Register of Historic Places. It’s great that you can tour the tavern and read about the history of this iconic location and the impact that it had on not only New Jersey history but American history as well.

The Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation maintains the property and run the tours of the historic tavern. They’ve done an excellent job in providing so much information and details into the history and the development of the tavern and surrounding Bass River State Park.

True to form there are several events that are held every year at the tavern to celebrate certain historical events. To get more information and a schedule go to oceancountyparks.org.

While you can’t get a fuzzy navel, pink squirrel or margarita at the Cedar Bridge Tavern you can get a big old glass of amazing history. Enjoy what he have right here in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

