Suspicious Tesla leads to evacuation of American Dream complex

EAST RUTHERFORD — The American Dream entertainment and retail complex was evacuated Tuesday evening because of a Tesla parked suspiciously in the parking garage.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said the vehicle was found legally parked and unattended on the ground level of the C parking deck with the driver's side door left open. After the American Dream K-9 unit checked the vehicle and got a positive result for a possible explosive an evacuation was ordered "out of an abundance of caution," according to Lebron.

The parking area is located outside The Rink indoor skating area.

Second K-9 unit sniffs out possible trouble

The Bergen County K-9 and State Police K-9 units were called in and also got a "positive result."

The State Police Bomb Unit and Bergen County Bomb Unit were brought in to inspect the vehicle. They found no indication of a device and the complex was reopened, according to Lebron.

Lebron did not disclose if the owner of the Tesla was located and who parked the vehicle.

The parking lot at neighboring MetLife Stadium was open Tuesday night for fans of singer Travis Scott to purchase tour merchandise, according to the stadium website. Scott performs at MetLife Wednesday night.

