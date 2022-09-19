Amazing NJ street art: New Jersey murals you need to see
There's some inspiring artwork that's cropped up along the streets of New Jersey over the past several years and in one case, a boardwalk.
Perhaps the most eye-catching place to start is in Monmouth County, right along the Jersey Shore.
The Asbury Park Boardwalk has become a living canvas, thanks to collaborative efforts by the Wooden Walls Public Art Project — "a creative, collaborative effort between Parlor Gallery and the Asbury Park Boardwalk."
Jersey City has been another hotbed of creativity — and then there's the longest mural on the East Coast, also in North Jersey.
Here are ten of the brightest and most creative murals we could find around the Garden State.
“Havhest" (Monmouth County)
Artist Mike Shine
Location: Sunset Pavilion along the Asbury Park Boardwalk
Completed: 2016
Artist Mike Shine shared his take on a mythical Scandinavian creature…Jersey Shore-style. It's pretty easy to find, just north of Convention Hall.
“Marie Antoinette” (Monmouth County)
Artist Holly Suzanne (Hollywould_studios)
Location: Sunset Pavilion along the Asbury Park Boardwalk
Created: 2021
Artist Holly Suzanne Rader has been busy for the Wooden Walls Project in Asbury Park, lately. In addition to her "Marie Antoinette" mural — she has created art installations for the Sea Hear Now festival, of such iconic musicians as Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol and Elvis Costello, among others.
"Sparrow" (Monmouth County)
Artist Luis G. Martins aka "L7matrix"
Location: Sunset Pavilion along the Asbury Park Boardwalk
Completed: 2016
“L7m” (Luis Seven Martins) created this fragile and pretty little bird (and did a similar piece in Red Bank).
“Pacha Mamma is singing a song for you...” (Monmouth County)
Artist Pau Quintanajornet
Location: On the Historic Carousel House along the Asbury Park Boardwalk
Completed: 2015 (and later redone)
Artist Thiago Valdi
Location: Sunset Pavilion along the Asbury Park Boardwalk
Completed: 2016
"David Bowie" (Hudson County)
Artist Eduardo Kobra
Location: 837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, 07310
Completed: 2015
Muralist Eduardo Kobra of São Paulo, Brazil is a world-renowned artist, with work on display in five continents.
"JC Giraffe" (Hudson County)
Location: 114 Christopher Columbus Drive, Jersey City, 07302
Artist Catherine Hart
Completed: 2016
"David and Goliath" (Hudson County)
Artist DISTORT
Location: 507 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, 07306
Completed: 2021
DISTORT has completed murals in Miami, Istanbul, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York as well as locations across North Jersey — including another on the same street in Jersey City...
"Metatron" (Hudson County)
Artist DISTORT
Location: parking lot at 534 Summit Ave, Jersey City, 07306
Completed: 2021
For further exploring in Jersey City, there's an interactive map tool of all the city's existing street art.
"Union Mural" (Union County)
Artist Marcel Goyen
Location: 313 Morris Avenue Elizabeth, 07208
Completed: 2021
Marcel Goyen created this vibrant mural through the Elizabeth Renaissance Foundation.
"Newark's Industry"
Artist Layqa Nuna Yawar
Location: North 7th Street, Newark
"Portraits" (Essex County)
In Newark along Route 21 (McCarter Highway)
This collaboration is actually the longest mural on the East Coast, as the work of 18 different artists.
{PORTRAITS} features the work of local and international artists, including: Adrienne Wheeler, Akintola Hanif, David D. Oquendo, Don Rimx, Decertor, GAIA, GERA, Kevin Darmanie, Khari Johnson-Ricks, Lunar New Year, Manuel Acevedo, Mata Ruda, Nanook, Nina Chanel Abney, Sonni, Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, Werc and Zéh Palito.
It was curated by Rebecca Pauline Jampol and Lunar New Year.
"Gateways to Newark: 'Portraits" is about the length of 25 football fields.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
