Freehold Raceway Mall is about to get prehistoric with a dinosaur drive-thru that is getting rave reviews.

Dino Safari: A Drive-Thru Adventure features 40 giant moving dinosaurs. This is a family-friendly experience. In fact, the kids are going to love this!

Even though it's a complete drive-thru dino adventure, you and the fam will be able to get up-close and personal with the most fascinating creatures. From the mighty T. rex of North America to the giant Spinosaurus from Africa, visitors will learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived.

They don't call this an adventure for nothing. Along the way, there could be earthquakes, dino-battles, and you and your crew may need to come to the aid of a baby dinosaur.

What are the dates and times of the Freehold Raceway Mall Dino Safari?

The adventure will be at the mall from July 10 through August 11. They will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 am – 9 pm. The last ticket is sold 30 minutes before closing every day.

How much are tickets to Dino Safari?

Not including taxes and fees:

$49.95 per car up to 7 occupants

$59.95 for large-capacity vehicles

What do you get with a Dino Safari ticket?

Ticket prices include entrance to the drive-thru park and a 'Survival Pack' featuring a “Park Passport” scavenger hunt and other fun surprises.

What do I need to do before my Dino Safari experience?

During your visit to Dino Safari, you will be asked to play an audio tour on your phone. You can use an aux cable or a Bluetooth connection in your car to boost the audio during your drive-thru. You can download the free “Dino Safari USA” app from the App Store or Google Play for the best audio experience. It may be good to test this at home to make sure you are happy and comfortable with how the audio tour works before arriving.

What age is Dino Safari appropriate for?

Dino Safari is appropriate for all ages. The experience is not scary at all. All guests will find it engaging and exciting, and rich with scientific information.

The Dino Safari Drive-Thru is Coming to Freehold Raceway Mall - Here's a Sneak Peak

For more information on the Dino Safari at Freehold Raceway Mall, or to purchase tickets, visit their official website.