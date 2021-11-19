Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township is hosting a Christmas Lights Spectacular from now until New Year's Eve to help support their rescued animals over the winter months.

Farm cares for hundreds of animals

Farm co-founder JoAnn Burney said Allaire Community Farm is a non-profit that began in 2015 rescuing animals. As part of the organization's goal, the animals work with special needs children and adults, as well as teens dealing with mental health issues such as depression, suicidal tendencies, and anxiety. They also work with veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) doing therapeutic riding, driving, and gardening.

Horses at Allaire Community Farm in Wall (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

On Sundays, the farm partners with Whole Foods in Wall to run a food pantry for local families battling cancer and for those with financial needs.

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

Burney said the goal is to utilize the rescued animals and working farm environment to nurture through nature. That mission is accomplished through the many programs, events, and outreach that uses this animal therapy.

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

Burney said most of the animals come from calls they've received from the Monmouth County SPCA as well as animal control about neglected or abused animals. But they also receive animals from elderly farm owners who have passed, leaving the animals with no one to care for them.

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

Burney said there are hundreds of animals on the farm including horses, donkeys, alpacas, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, bunnies, and ducks. Burney said there is an even "Tofu" the turkey and "Ryan Goosling," the goose.

Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

It costs about $30,000 a month to care for the animals when the farm is closed to the public over the winter months, Burney said. That includes food, hay, veterinarian bills, dental bills — not to mention heating the buildings, taking care of the greenhouses, and of course, paying the insurance.

The Christmas Lights Spectacular

During the Christmas Lights Spectacular, which runs nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from now until Dec. 31, Burney said guests will enjoy an old-fashioned hayride through the 25-acre farm, which will be lit from top to bottom with hundreds of thousands of lights.

Allaire Community Farm's Christmas Lights Spectacular (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

"We decided to partner with a professional lighting company and we thought it would be a fun thing for the community to come in at night to do a hayride, kind of an old-fashioned thing for people to do at the holidays," Burney said.

Three hayrides will go out every night on a rotating basis which are about 20 minutes long.

There will be a huge Christmas wreath with a bow that's all lit up. That's where families can take photos as a memory from the evening. The farm will print out the photos for those who are interested in buying them.

Allaire Community Farm's Christmas Lights Spectacular (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

A fire pit will also be roaring all evening for guests to come and warm up and enjoy listening to holiday music. Hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and apple donuts will also be for sale. Guests can also shop on the farm for holiday gifts and pick up poinsettias.

The light show will also include a movie screen showing holiday Christmas videos and holiday inflatables throughout the farm, some 20, 30 even 40 feet tall.

While the hayrides are about 20 minutes long, Burney said families should plan on being at the farm for at least an hour to enjoy all of the activities.

Allaire Community Farm's Christmas Lights Spectacular (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online. No walk-ins will be permitted. Group rates are also available by contacting (333) 877-7770. Burney said 100% of the proceeds goes directly to the farm to care for the animals.

"Not only will it be a great fundraiser to support our rescued animals over the winter months, but we also hope to bring joy to all who come through our gates. It is our sincere hope that this light spectacular will become something that the community looks forward to for years to come," Burney said.

Hayride at Allaire Community Farm's Christmas Lights Spectacular (Photo Credit: Basia Orr)

What happens next?

While the farm will close for the season on Dec. 31, it will still continue to sell greens and eggs at their market on the honor system.

Allaire Community Farm will officially reopen with normal hours on April 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Saturdays and from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

