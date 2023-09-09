All the NJ ties of contestants on this season&#8217;s &#8216;Survivor&#8217;

All the NJ ties of contestants on this season’s ‘Survivor’

The 45th season of the CBS show, "Survivor" is about to kick off and this season, a Sicklerville resident will be among the contestants. Also, two other contestants have area connections.

Brandon Donlon, 26, lives in Sicklerville, and his bio - according to Entertainment Weekly - lists him as a Content Producer. He tells EW, "Survivor is my favorite thing in the world. It changed me for the better before I ever stepped foot in Fiji. I want to be the person this game can turn me into."

Brandon lists his past teachers as his biggest inspiration, adding, "Pay teachers more!"

Donlon explains - along with the rest of the cast - why he thinks he'll be the Survivor winner:

Two other cast members have ties to or near New Jersey.

23-year-old Drew Basile is from Michigan, but the grad student lists his current residence as Philadelphia.

Another contestant previously called Lawrence, New Jersey his hometown. Sean Edwards, 35, is a current school principal in Utah.

The 45th season of Survivor is set to begin on September 27th on CBS.

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly.

