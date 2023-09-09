This beloved New Jersey BBQ spot has suddenly and sadly closed

Is there anything worse than a restaurant you really enjoy closing its doors — after only seven years in business?

Believe it or not, there is; it's when that restaurant also specialized in New Jersey barbecue.

Jersey is no stranger to some good barbecue — one of the best barbecue joints in the Garden State can be found in Ocean County.

Now, despite the want for good barbecue spots in Jersey, there's one BBQ joint that after only seven years in business has decided to close its doors.

What beloved New Jersey BBQ Restaurant suddenly closed?

It's a spot that popped up in 2016 and was owned and operated by celebrity chef Victor Rallo who's known for his show on PBS called Eat! Drink! Italy! With Victor Rallo.

Originally, this spot was a Molly Mcguire's, however chef Victor Rallo bought the spot and turned it into a barbecue joint seven years ago.

According to APP, this restaurant also had a sister location in Staten Island which closed in 2020.

The announcement was made official earlier this week according to APP but it looks as though the Surf Bar And Grill, also known as Surf BBQ in Rumson has closed its doors.

APP reports though that owner Victor Rallo does have a new vision for the space, although what he's planning has not yet been announced.