Throwback! Look at a truly great NJ department store that is long gone

Just look at the opulence. They don’t make buildings like this anymore. The attention to detail and furniture, fixtures and equipment were truly magnificent.

Recently, we wrote about M.E. Blatt Co., which gets most of the credit for this magnificent building that still sits today at South Carolina and Atlantic Avenues in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

If you missed our coverage, here is a direct link to my recent article:

Read More: Do You Remember This Iconic Atlantic City Department Store?

In the Blatt days, it was billed as “Atlantic City’s Great Department Store.”

I just saw some wonderful comments about Lit Brothers Department Store, which took over the operation of this same store after the store’s original founder, Mr. Blatt passed away.

The comments are posted on a great social media Facebook Page named “I GREW UP OR LIVED IN ATLANTIC CITY NJ.”

For example, Art Gager wrote: “Different time frames. The beauty of this Department Store could never be duplicated again. How did they afford to do it? Where are all the skilled craftsmen and women who didn't have one battery-powered tool? Architecturally, we live in a very boring world by comparison.”

I love this comment from Art Gager.

An entire new generation went on to enjoy Lit Brothers in the same manner that previous generations loved the M.E. Blatt Co. Department Store.

Steve Souder wrote that “In the 1940's originally was the M.E.Blatt Department Store @ SE corner South Carolina & Atlantic Av's. It's still there today, with many different uses over the years. On the second floor loge/balcony was a Tea Room, a popular gathering place for lunch. My mom worked there during WWII.”

Kate Matlock Renner wrote that “The mezzanine where the Nancy Drew books were sold.”

Mariann Demas Remembers, “My mom dragged me here when I was little..,bribed my with a grilled cheese & fries at the mezzanine restaurant.”

Christine Cummins Lauman wrote that “The store interior looks just the same today. I enjoy going in today to see the beautiful interior.”

From Blatt to Lit Brothers, there are many generations of Atlantic City area residents who have such fond memories … such as the top floor being transformed into a spectacular Christmas Wonderland.

I really love taking these special walks together down memory lane. I hope you enjoyed it.

Directly below, is a photo gallery that includes many great New Jersey stores that we loved … that are now closed forever.

Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed