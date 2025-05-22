A Gen Z social media personality from the Garden State will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy this year.

Monmouth County native and Red Bank Catholic High School alum Alix Earle is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the show's 34th season.

A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, she has risen to fame in recent years as a viral vlogger with her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) content, with 7.5 million TikTok followers. She's also in a high profile relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Barrios.

Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle Braxton Berrios, left, and Alix Earle attend the Sports Illustrated swimsuit runway show in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the brand on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP) loading...

Earle announced her inclusion during an appearance on Good Morning America on May 22.

"I've always been a fan of 'Dancing with the Stars,' I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she'd always say, 'Maybe one day you could be on there,'" she told GMA anchors Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan during an interview.

The 24-year-old Earle, who also hosts the "Hot Mess" podcast, is a noted fan of DWTS; she attended the taping of the series' 500th episode and even made a GRWM for the occasion where she talked about how much she loved the show and her dancing background.

"I love a good performance," she said. "I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school."

Earle joins Robert Irwin, son of famed conservationist Steve Irwin, as confirmed DWTS cast members. The rest of the cast is set to be released at a later date.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom