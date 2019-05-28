Aldi recalls flour over possible E. coli contamination

Aldi supermarkets recalled its 5-pound bags of Baker's Corner all-purpose flour because of potential E. coli contamination.

Seventeen cases in eight states including one in New Jersey have been reported, according to the CDC, which said three cases have resulted in hospitalization. The cases were reported between Dec. 11, 2018, and April 18.

E. coli is a bacteria that normally lives harmlessly in the intestines. Some types can cause illness through exposure to contaminated food or water, or contact with animals or other people. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, often bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

The affected product has the UPC code 041498130404 but Aldi said that out of an abundance of caution they are recalling all product. Anyone with the flour should throw it away or return it to a store for a refund. They should also thoroughly wash or throw away any containers used to store the flour.

The flour was manufactured by ADM Milliing in Buffalo, New York, and was sold in Aldi stores in 11 states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

The CDC also warned that eating raw dough can make people sick.

E. coli symptoms develop usually within two to eight days of ingesting the germ.

E. coli can be prevented by thorough hand washing after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, before and after food preparation, and after contact with animals.

