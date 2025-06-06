Air Supply is bringing their 50-year career to New Jersey to celebrate an amazing 100 million albums sold and top hits on the Billboard charts.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the incredible duo of Air Supply, first met when they were rehearsing for the Australian production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Both were in the chorus of the musical.

Chrissie Hammond, who portrayed Mary Magdeline in the musical, also became part of what would be known as the original Air Supply.

Air Supply Band, Award Show, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

They would get together on their off time and write and sing new songs that would eventually catapult them into a Billboard success.

With the vocals of Chrissie Hammond, Russell Hitchcock, and Graham Russell on the guitar, Air Supply was formed in 1975. Chrissie Hammond left the group in 1976 to form a band with her sister, the group Cheetah.

With Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell, they went on to score five Top 5 hits on Billboard’s Top 100 Hot Hits.

Air Supply Band, performance (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Air Supply’s songs are synonymous with love.

Their big hits include "All Out of Love," "Lost in Love," "The One that You Love," just to name three.

If you really want to get in the mood for Air Supply love, you can purchase their Now and Forever Chardonnay off their official website. Now, if they sold cheese and crackers, it would be a full Air Supply date!

Watch Air Supply perform in New Jersey

Air Supply’s world-renowned hits are coming to New Jersey as a stop in their Lost in Love Tour on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Estess Arena at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The show starts at 8 p.m.

This will be their only stop in New Jersey. Enjoy a night of love with Air Supply.

