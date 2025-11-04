This is an open letter to fellow New Jersey drivers: don’t be like the jerk who almost drove right into my car last week.

Stressed Driver Photo by Dekler Ph on Unsplash loading...

Aggressive drivers

I was on my way to work, getting off of Route 295 and going onto Route 206. So far, business as usual.

I saw two cars on the ramp coming from the other direction on 295 completely stopped.

I don’t know why the first car felt the need to stop because they had their own lane going onto 206. They are not the villain of this story, but they certainly didn’t help.

I was going down 206, and had gotten to right about where these two cars were when the second driver in the stopped line decided they’d had enough.

The driver made a harsh turn around the first car, not only right into my lane, but nearly right into me.

They could have waited two more seconds for me to pass, but they selfishly put us both in danger.

Driving Photo by João Ferrão on Unsplash loading...

Panicked, I swerved out of their way and almost into a sign.

Thankfully, I avoided hitting anything, but with how close this was, it was sheer luck.

I’m a born and raised Jersey girl. I wasn’t going to deal with this bull you-know-what.

I honked my horn with full force and gave the driver the ‘Jersey bird.’

This bastard not only gave it back, but he doubled down on being a full-on jerk.

Excuse me?!

After flipping me off for *checks notes* pointing out that he almost crashed into me while driving aggressively, the driver then proceeded to brake check me for the better part of a mile.

He would start driving at a normal pace and then quickly stop to try to mess me up.

I proceeded to gift this driver the middle finger and a honk. In no world was he in the right.

I understand that we all make mistakes on the roads; no one is a perfect driver. But to really lean in on being a menace by trying to insight possible damage to others with brake checking the person behind you?

Stressed Driver Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Get a grip.

I wish I could shame this person to their face but this platform is the best I’ve got, so I’ll take it.

So let’s all try to be a little more aware and kinder to our fellow New Jersey drivers. We have a reputation for having an attitude but we don’t need to be jerks.

Oh, I don’t know if this makes a difference to you… but the driver was a Phillies fan. Barf.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈