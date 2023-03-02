‘Aggressive’ cat with rabies bites person in Hamilton, NJ

🔴 An "aggressive" stray cat that bit a human tested positive for rabies

🔴 Rabies can attack the nervous system and cause death in both animals and humans.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Residents of a neighborhood on the Mercer/Monmouth county border were warned about a rabid stray cat.

The Hamilton Township Animal Shelter and Adoption Center said an “aggressive” stray cat that bit a human near Nursery Lane and Aqua Terrace on Feb. 21 tested positive for rabies.

The office asked anyone who had contact with the cat to notify them at 609-890-3550.

Rabies can cause death

According to the state Department of Health, rabies can attack the nervous system and cause death in both animals and humans. In New Jersey cats account for the vast majority of domestic animal rabies cases.

Rabid animals are usually either vicious and aggressive or may appear to be drunk and have trouble walking. Some animals may be rabid even though they appear to be normal. People should stay away from all wild and stray animals which are aggressive or appear to be sick.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.