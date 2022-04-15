PATERSON — After a recent vote to rename several blocks of the city’s Main Street “Palestine Way,” recognizing the deep-rooted Palestinian community there, at least one business has reported receiving harassing phone calls.

Dozens of local residents were excitedly in attendance as the effort was supported unanimously by the City Council at its March 29 meeting.

On Friday, the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations released a video of what appears to be portions of two racist, anonymous calls, harassing a Palestinian-owned small business in Paterson.

Palestine Hair Salon in Paterson received the calls “earlier this month,” according to the group's statement.

The anonymous caller refers to Palestinians as terrorists and thieves and says “you terrorists only fight women and children,” as heard in the clip shared to social media.

“It has to do with the fact that you terrorists stole everything from Israel” - an anonymous caller says in a second clip. “What is Islam? A cheap corruption of Judaism. What is Arabic? A cheap corruption of Hebrew,” the same caller says.

"These calls started shortly after the City Council voted on re-naming Main Street between Buffalo and Gould Ave ‘Palestine Way’ in recognition of the contributions that the Palestinian American community has given to Paterson,” Palestinian American Community Center Executive Director Rania Mustafa said in the statement.

“We do think the timing is not a coincidence, but a direct response. We must condemn and firmly stand against the erasure of any recognition of Palestine and the contributions of Palestinians,” Mustafa said.

“This harassment is a reminder of the deep-seated animus against Arabs and Muslims. Such a display of unabashed Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian hate must be firmly condemned by everyone who values humanity and its diversity,” CAIR-NJ Executive Director Selaedin Maksut said in the same written statement.

The resolution to rename a stretch of Main Street in Paterson as "Palestine Way" was voted on at the March 29 meeting, as seen around the 1:10 mark in the video below, posted to YouTube.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7