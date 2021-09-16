After NJ guy died at Pat’s in Philly, another killing

Not sure at this point who the latest victim was, but authorities say there’s been another killing outside of Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia.

In July the very famous Philly cheesesteak joint was the scene where a New Jersey guy was gunned down according to police. In that incident 22-year-old David Padro was shot in the back over parking dispute, says law enforcement. A 36-year-old man from Readington, Pa. was charged with his murder.

Now, Philadelphia police say that in the wee hours of Thursday morning a man was beaten to death with a trash can lid outside the same restaurant. Police are describing the incident as a brawl and say alcohol may have been involved. Police say it may have involved people who earlier in the night attended a soccer game between the Philadelphia Union and Club América.

Two others were injured in the melee, and assailants fled in an SUV according to authorities.

Pat’s King of Steaks is one of two famous cheesesteak joints that sit across from each other along South 9th St. and East Passyunk Ave. with the other being Geno’s. Geno’s was the one famous for the controversy of the sign demanding that people speak only in English.

So is this area too dangerous? I’ve been to both locations and I’ve only been there in the daytime but I always felt safe.

“Normally these are well run businesses that are quite safe,” according to Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “People just come here for a good steak sandwich. However, every once in awhile, you get a fight that escalates into violence.”

No name of the victim has yet been released in this latest incident.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

