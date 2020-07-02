Adventure Aquarium is reopening and here’s what you need to know

I told you recently about some of the cutest babies you’d ever want to meet (in the sloth species that is). Well now that the Adventure Aquarium has announced a reopening you may have your chance.

The dates are July 15 for members and July 17 for the general public. As with most everything during the ongoing pandemic capacity will be limited. That means if you want to get some much needed entertainment for the kids you’ll have to reserve a date and time. They will start taking reservations on July 10 at 10am. You can do that through AdventureAquarium.com.

That same date will see the release of coronavirus safety measures the aquarium will be taking. According to NJ.com Groupon vouchers as well as PreK Kids Adventure Passes will have their activation deadlines extended through Saturday October 31, 2020.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve been to this Jersey gem it would be great to show your support. Just because the state shutdown didn’t mean the creatures who live there didn’t have to be fed and cared for and that costs money. Money they were not making for four months.

If you’ve never been there you’re in for a treat. Beyond those adorable sloths I mentioned, Adventure Aquarium is home to the biggest collection of sharks on the East Coast and a total of 15,000 aquatic animals. The penguins exhibit alone is worth it. The hippos that you can see from both above and below the water is incredible. The place is so well laid out. Parking is a breeze. I can’t say enough good things about every trip I’ve taken.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.