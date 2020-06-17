The cutest just-born baby sloths you’ll see all day

Meet Honey and Molasses, or Mo for short.

They are the newest family members at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden. The two-toed sloths were born in late 2019, arriving at the aquarium in March. NJ.com has this adorable video of them now learning how to climb.

Some fun facts on two-toed sloths:

According to Wikipedia, they spend much of their time hanging upside down from trees.

Their fur develops a greenish algae to blend in to their environment.

Unlike three-toed sloths they like to descend headfirst.

They can grow up to 2 feet 4 inches long and weigh as much as 18 pounds.

Adventure Aquarium in Camden is easy to get to and is a true Jersey gem. Of course they’ve been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak but when things get back to normal you should really go if you’ve never been. I find it to be a perfect family outing, not too big, not too small, great exhibits, solid food court and even a reasonably priced gift shop kids will love to explore.

They even do some awesome special events like Shark In The Dark which is where you get to sleep overnight inside the aquarium. They’ve even done Christmas Underwater. Yes, Santa has been known to go scuba diving and take underwater selfies with the kids.

Go here for more information about Adventure Aquarium.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.