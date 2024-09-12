🐶 A puppy had been seen for weeks near Newark Airport

🐶 Animal rescue officials think he was abandoned

🐶 Multiple dogs have been abandoned in the same area

An adorable Jack Russel terrier puppy has finally been safely captured after being seen running loose near Newark Liberty International Airport for weeks.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Rescuers have named him Monkey.

He had been seen darting around the busy roads and highways around the airport for weeks, and always ran from any humans who tried to catch him.

A professional trapper from Buddah Dog Rescue & Recovery was finally brought in, and Monkey was captured.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Officials with the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) say the dog was very wary of human contact, but has been warming up his handlers at the shelter.

"He was introduced to CC, the office dog at RBARI, and immediately perked up," the group said in a Facebook post, "With CC’s reassurance, Monkey slowly came out of his shell, finding comfort in a safe lap or with gentle scratches."

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Monkey has been treated for fleas, ticks and parasites and received vaccinations as part of a full veterinary exam.

Eventually, RBARI says he will be put up for adoption. "Consistent training and socialization support will help Monkey become more comfortable, and ultimately help him to find a home of his own."

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Shelter officials say Monkey's situation is not unique. "Monkey is not the first Jack Russell terrier dumped in the area in recent months," they claim.

It is not known where Monkey came from or who may have abandoned him. If you have any information, you are urged to contact police.

