This Saturday is the day you’re finally getting a pet.

If you’ve been hemming and hawing about getting a pet, it’s time to finally take the plunge. The Monmouth County SPCA (260 Wall Street, Eatontown) will reduce adoption fees from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 as part of a “Clear the Shelters” nationwide campaign.

Hundreds of shelters across the country — and dozens in New Jersey — are participating in the program, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

Everyone knows that pet shelters are overcrowded, and so the shelters are trying to figure out a way to attract people who have been on the fence about adopting.

Aside from the Monmouth county ASPCA, here are other New Jersey organizations who are participating:

Other participating locations:

MONMOUTH COUNTY SPCA

260 Wall Street, Eatontown

Phone: 732-542-0040

Hours: 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

WAG ON INN RESCUE

490 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury

231 Route 35, Eatontown

Phone: 732-300-6175

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

ST. HUBERT’S ANIMAL WELFARE CENTER

1915 US 46, Ledgewood

575 Woodland Ave., Madison

3201 Rt 22 East, North Branch

Phone: 973-377-2295

Hours: 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

TO THE RESCUE – AN ANIMAL LIFESAVING CORPORATION

244 Passaic St, Garfield

863 St Georges Ave, Woodbridge

130 U.S. 9, Englishtown

2101 NJ-35, Holmdel

310 Highway 36 Suite 25 West, West Long Branch

51 Old Orchard Ln, Ocean Township

2391 State Route 66, Ocean Township

Phone: 201-500-RESC

Hours: 9 A.M. to 9 P.M.

ELEVENTH HOUR RESCUE

301 County Rd 661

Rockaway, NJ

Phone: 973-664-0865

Hours: 10A.M. to 9:30 P.M.

MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP ANIMAL SHELTER

77 North Willow Street, Montclair, NJ

Phone: 973-744-8600

Hours: 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

NORTHSTAR PET RESCUE

Pet Supplies Plus 350 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland

Phone: 973-658-7001

Hours: 12P.M. to 3 P.M.

VERNON TOWNSHIP ANIMAL SHELTER

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ

Phone: 973-764-7751

Hours: 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

ALAN PRUCELL WAYNE ANIMAL SHELTER

201 Pompton Plains Cross Road, Wayne

Phone: 973-694-0767

Hours: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

BLOOMINGDALE REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER SOCIETY

57 Rt 23 South, Wayne

Phone: 973-785-4479

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

CLOSTER ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY

63 N. Washington Ave, Bergenfield

Phone: 201-580-0491

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

FATHER JOHN'S ANIMAL HOUSE INC.

50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette

Phone: 973-300-5909

Hours: 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

BERGEN COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER

100 United Lane, Teterboro

Phone: 201-229-4600

Hours: 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.

FRIENDS OF HOMELESS ANIMALS OF NORTHERN NJ

Clifton Petco: 780 Rte 3 West, Clifton

Phone: 973-620-0284

Hours: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

MT. PLEASANT ANIMAL SHELTER

194 NJ-10, East Hanover

Phone: 973-386-0590

Hours: 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

ROSEMARIE'S RESCUE RANCH

Pet Valu 756A Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell

Phone: 973-220-1900

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

RANDOLPH REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER

97 Ironia Road, Mendham

Phone: 973-543-9333

Hours: 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF BERGEN COUNTY

221-223 Stuyvesant Ave., Lyndhurst

Phone: 201-896-9300

Hours: 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

R & M ROCKIN' RESCUES OF BELLEVILLE NJ

411A Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst

Phone: 201-675-2699

Hours: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

ASSOCIATED HUMANE SOCIETIES-NEWARK

124 Evergreen Ave., Newark

Phone: 973-824-7080

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

FRIENDS OF LINDEN ANIMAL SHELTER NJ

948 Springfield Road, Union

Phone: 732-713-1351

Hours: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

CAUSE 4 PAWS

119 South Ave., Garwood

Phone: 908-377-4579

Hours: 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

HOME FREE ANIMAL RESCUE

2224 Route 27, Edison

Phone: 732-476-1622

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

PLAINFIELD AREA HUMANE SOCIETY

75 Rock Ave., Plainfield

Phone: 908-754-0300

Hours: 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

HOME FOR GOOD DOG RESCUE

465 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights

Phone: 908-263-7358

Hours: 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

ANIMAL ALLIANCE

PetSmart 132 Route 31, Flemington

Phone: 609-818-1952

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

SOMERSET REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER

100 Commons Way, Bridgewater

Phone: 908-725-0308

Hours: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

EASEL / EWING ANIMAL SHELTER

4 Jake Garzio Drive, Ewing

Phone: 609-771-8076

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

SCARLET PAWS ANIMAL WELFARE NETWORK

111 Nassau Blvd., Princeton

Phone: 609-575-5428

Hours: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP ANIMAL SHELTER

2100 Sylvan Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 609-890-3550

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

OLD BRIDGE MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTER

1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge

Phone: 732-721-5600 x 6300

Hours: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

HOPE FOR ANIMALS

7 Route 9, Manalapan

Phone: 732-549-1270

Hours: 9 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

ASSOCIATED HUMANE SOCIETY

2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls

Phone: 732-922-0100

Hours: 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

WILMA'S ORPHANS INC

118 Richter Road, Jackson

Phone: 516-641-1288

Hours: 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

NORTHERN OCEAN COUNTY ANIMAL FACILITY

615 Freemont Ave, Jackson

Phone: 732-657-8086

Hours: 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

JERSEY SHORE ANIMAL CENTER

185 Brick Blvd, Brick

Phone: 732-920-1600

Hours: 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

SHORE ANIMAL VOLUNTEER ENTERPRISE (S.A.V.E.) RESCUE SHELTER

1594 Lakewood Rd. Unit 5, Toms River

Phone: 732-831-4291

Hours: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

TOMS RIVER ANIMAL FACILITY

235 Oak Ave., Toms River

Phone: 732-341-1000 ext 7300

Hours: 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

NEY NEY ANIMAL SHELTER

2360 RT 9 (Stop N Shop Plaza), Toms River

860 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

Phone: 848-525-9009

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY ANIMAL FACILITY

360 Haywood Road, Manahawkin

Phone: 609-978-0127

Hours: 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

BURLINGTON COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

35 Academy Drive, Westampton

Phone: 609-265-5073

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

RANDALL’S RESCUE

4004 Route 130 South, Delran

Phone: 609-760-0443

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

LYNN’S ANIMAL RESCUE

680 East Main Street, Marlton

Phone: 609-668-5613

Hours: 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.

JERSEY STATE FELINE FANCIERS

215 N Rt. 73, Berlin

Phone: 856-753-9130

Hours: 12 P.M. to 4 P.M.

HOMEWARD BOUND PET ADOPTION CENTER

125 County House Road, Blackwood

Phone: 856-401-1300

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

1200 North Delsea Dr., Clayton

Phone: 856-881-2828

Hours: 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

SOUTH JERSEY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER

1244 N Delsea Dr.,Vineland

Phone: 856-691-1500

Hours: 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

ATLANTIC COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

240 Old Turnpike Rd, Pleasantville

Phone: 609-485-2345

Hours: 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF OCEAN CITY NJ

1 Shelter Road, Ocean City

Phone: 609-398-9500 x 4

Hours: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

CAPE MAY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER & ADOPTION CENTER

110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House

Phone: 609-465-8923

Hours: 1:30 P.M. to 4 P.M.

