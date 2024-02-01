Bruce Springsteen’s mom dies at age 98

🔵 Bruce Springsteen has lost the boss in his life

Sad news out of the swamps of Jersey.

Adele Ann Zerilli Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, died at the age of 98 on January 31, more than 10 years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, People Magazine reports.

The mother of one of New Jersey’s most famous rock stars, who was born in Brooklyn on May 4, 1925, would have turned 99 this year.

The Boss shared a sweet video on his Instagram of him and his mom dancing to Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood,” outside on a porch to swing music with a caption of lyrics from his 1998 song, “The Wish.”

Many may not know that Springsteen wrote this song for his mother. It tells the story of the many sacrifices his mother, a legal secretary, made for him while he was growing up, especially the one where she used money the family didn’t have to fulfill her son’s “wish” of getting a brand new guitar for Christmas.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work," the post reads.

Springsteen had a very challenging relationship with his father, Douglas “Dutch,” growing up and that he was extremely close with his mother.

Springsteen always talked about how music and dancing was so important to his mother. During his Springsteen on Broadway 2021 performances, he lovingly recalled how his mom grew up in the 40s when big band and swing band music was all the rage. “It was at a time when dancing was an existential act,” he said.

For those of you who have been to Springsteen concerts, especially in New Jersey, you’ll remember how much of a fixture his mother was at these shows. The Boss would often bring her up on stage and dance with her, delighting fans.

The details of Adele’s death have not been revealed, but Springsteen has said that because she was struggling with Alzheimer’s for years, she could no longer speak or stand.

She leaves behind her son, Bruce, two daughters, Pamela and Virginia, several grandchildren, and a great-grand daughter who is the daughter of Bruce's son Sam.

