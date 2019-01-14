Gunman taking two women hostage at NJ UPS facility — UPDATED

UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.: The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says the gunman in the incident below has been shot and taken into custody. See NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app for continuing updates.

LAST UPDATED at NOON: LOGAN TOWNSHIP — Police are negotiating with a gunman who has taken two hostages at a UPS Facility Monday morning.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore confirmed just before noon that negotiators had made contact with the man. He said shots had been fired, but no one had yet been struck. Dozens of employees who'd been in the facility when the gunman entered around 9 a.m. had been evacuated, he said.

"As of this moment, they have not been harmed," Fiore said of the two women.

Fiore would not confirm reports to multiple news organizations, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that one of the women was the gunman's ex-girlfriend. He said he couldn't disclose any details as to the relationship among those involved.

He also didn't address reports from some news organizations a security guard had been injured.

The large UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birch Creek Road in Logan Township is in a mostly industrial area, with warehouses and distribution centers nearby.

Fiore said the gunman and his hostages were barricaded in a room. He would not say if they could be seen from the outside.

A UPS spokesman confirmed an incident at the facility and said the company is working with law enforcement, but would not disclose specifics about the situation. The spokesman would not disclose how many people work at the facility.

Logan Township schools were placed on a modified lockdown but all students and staff were safe, according to the district website. No school is located in the immediate vicinity of the school.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit in a message on Twitter said it was monitoring the situation. 6ABC reported the FBI was on scene as well.

“We don’t know what’s going on. We’re not allowed outside and we don’t want to go outside,” a worker from a neighboring Home Depot who identified herself only as Jessica told New Jersey 101.5

Helicopter footage by 6ABC showed a large police presence at the facility including a tactical team. Some officers were ducking behind parked vehicles.

Logan Township Police warned residents and employees to stay away from the facility. Center Square Road, which connects Routes 130 and 295, was also closed off to traffic.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return a message.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

