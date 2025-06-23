New Jersey is quickly becoming another Hollywood for the East Coast and no one knows that better than funny man Adam Sandler.

Of course, he filmed parts of his much-anticipated sequel to Happy Gilmore in parts of the Garden State (streaming on Netflix come July). Now he’s back for more.

The film he is producing through his company Happy Madison Productions, is currently known as “Untitled Roommates Project.”

It will star his daughter, Sadie Sandler, and it begins filming this summer.

Adam Sandler movie filming in New Jersey

I’ve spoken with an actor, Ron Errickson Jr., who worked as an extra on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 and he couldn’t speak highly enough of the experience, calling Sandler “such a great person.”

The production is looking for extras and background actors in New Jersey. Specifically, people to play college and high school students.

Extras must be 18 or older (but can play younger in the movie).

How to be an extra in a movie

Anyone interested in applying to play either a college student or high school student in the movie should email.

Be sure to use the subject “College Students” or “High School Students.”

Information that they ask you to include:

🎬 Your name

🎬 Phone number

🎬 Confirmation that you are 18 or older

🎬 Confirmation that you are local to New Jersey

🎬 Whether or not you are a Screen Actors Guild member

🎬 Whether or not you have any visible tattoos

🎬 Height, weight, and clothing sizes, as well as a clear and current photos of yourself

Get ready for your close up!

