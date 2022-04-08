Accused drunk driver slams car into house in Morganville, NJ

MARLBORO — A woman, who police said was drunk, has been arrested after crashing her car into a house early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police received a 911 call from homeowners on Windflower Court in the Morganville section of town.

A vehicle had slammed through their home, causing extensive damage.

When officers arrived, they found that a white 2021 Acura had crashed through the first floor of the townhouse, leaving a 10-by-10-foot hole.

The homeowners were not injured.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured but an investigation determined she had been driving while intoxicated.

She was processed at police headquarters and then released.

Members of the Robertsville Volunteer Fire Co. assisted with stabilizing the vehicle and removing it from the home.

However, the Marlboro Township Building inspector deemed the house uninhabitable at this time.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

