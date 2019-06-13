Accused David Ortiz gunman may be connected to NJ robbery

The man arrested for shooting former Red Sox great David Ortiz may be wanted for two separate 2017 armed robberies that happened the same day in Clifton.

Rolfy Ferreyra, 25, was charged by the Dominican Republic National Police along with five accomplices in the shooting of Ortiz at a popular bar in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic Sunday night.

The national police director, Maj. Gen. Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte, said the coordinator of the attack was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to orchestrate the shooting. He said the alleged coordinator was also among those in custody. The identity of the coordinator was not disclosed.

In early 2018, Clifton police were looking for a suspect identified as Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz of Paterson in connection with two separate armed street robberies that took place on Dec. 22, 2017, according to a post on the department's Facebook page linked to a story in the South Passaic Daily Voice .

Clifton Police spokesman Lt. Robert Bracken told NJ.com that it appears the same person is invovled with both the 2017 robberies and the Ortiz shooting, but he needs Ferreira-Cruz's biographical information to be sure.

Ortiz's wife said in statement that Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was able to sit up and take some steps as he recuperates in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

