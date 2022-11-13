Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed

There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today.

The great thing about living in the Garden State is that we have an endless choice of great restaurants, no matter what kind of food we're in the mood for.

That blessing can also be a bit of a curse, however, because, with all the choices out there, it sometimes makes it more difficult to work our way through it all to find the best.

That's when we look to all those foodie experts. They can do all the work and we can eat the rewards. So, we wanted to see where some experts stood on fried chicken in New Jersey, and we hope this will help you find the best.

We love to hear what the fine foodies at Eat This, Not That have to say about lots of food topics, and when it comes to fried chicken, they have chosen which place they think has the best.

They chose their favorite fried chicken restaurant in every state in America, and their selection for New Jersey is a great place in South Jersey.

Set your GPS and head to Atlantic City for some great fried chicken at a place called Kelsey's Southern Cafe, according to the report.

If you want to give them a try, they are located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Our apologies to the Colonel and all his fans. We still love you.

