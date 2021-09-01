Aberdeen, NJ cop tampered with drug test and deleted video, authorities say

A cop in Aberdeen tampered with a drug test and deleted video from a suspect's cell phone, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Philip Santiago, 34, turned himself in on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Keyport resident has been suspended due to related charges.

According to the prosecutor's office, an investigation revealed that in January 2021, Santiago intentionally messed with a drug test he had been ordered to take, making it unable to be processed.

Then, in May, according to authorities, Santiago deleted a video from a suspect's cell phone that showed the interaction between the suspect and Aberdeen officers that led to the suspect's arrest.

"Such conduct is patently and unequivocally unacceptable among our ranks in law enforcement, and does not represent the majority who serve with honor and integrity," said acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Santiago has been charged with two counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree engaging in a pattern of misconduct, and two counts of fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Santiago previously served as an emergency dispatcher in Aberdeen and was sworn in as a police officer in 2018.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)