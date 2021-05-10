A super-spreader steak dinner — Spadea style

You know that I love to cook and spread truth on a daily basis. Over the weekend we had our normal interactions with friends and family as we've done since the start of the pandemic. Really annoying to listen to the continued propaganda on the vaccine knowing that as of last week 7 out of every 10 Americans were not vaccinated yet the virus is near gone and a couple hundred million people are back to normal life without masks and distance.

That said, we've carved out our "normal" behind enemy lines in NJ, seeing friends and family without regard for capacity limits, distance and certainly without masks. Most of us are not vaccinated and it's an ongoing question as to whether NJ will ever catch up to our "normal". Either way, we are undeterred and will continue to super-spread as often as possible.

For this Mother's Day, it was all about a great steak dinner which I thought I'd share. I got a great deal only with a steak company that I wanted to try out as my gift to my wife and mother-in-law. Kansas City Steak Company did not disappoint.

The key to the whole thing is that I'm not a griller. My favorite way to cook steaks is in a high heat pan on the stove top. In order to save the hassle of having two many pans to clean, I first fried mushrooms in oil and then sweet onions in the same oil. Then added the steaks to that same oil and pan.

Spadea's Mother's Day Steak Dinner

