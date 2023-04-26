A street dedication to NJ living legend Frankie Valli

How does a man with this much talent and this much fame still have this much stamina at 88 years old?

Frankie Valli.

Who else would I be talking about? People who see him perform in his golden years rave about how his voice is still pure as ever. And he will be performing again with the Four Seasons on Friday, April 28 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Speaking of Newark, Valli will be there the day before too. On Thursday he’ll be hanging in his old neighborhood as the city is dedicating a street to him. He grew up in the Stephen Crane Village housing project. The dedication will be at the corner of Stephen Crane Plaza and Franklin Avenue.

The officials on hand will include Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and many others. Also on hand will be the president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame Steve Edwards.

Frankie Valli was inducted twice into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, once solo in 2010 and a second time with the Four Seasons in 2018.

Valli was likely introduced to a new generation of fans through his life story becoming the hit musical "Jersey Boys" in 2005 then in turn a Clint Eastwood-directed film by the same name.

I do belong to Jersey. There’s no doubt about that in my mind. They have been so loyal and so good to me, how could I possibly belong any place else?

