A soggy Friday forecast for NJ, but the weekend looks great

We are getting incredibly lucky for this first weekend of April. While the weekend will be bookended by rain, the middle will feature sunshine and mild springtime temperatures.

Honestly, even the rainy forecast is good news. The wildfire danger threat has been precarious this week, so it will be good to get a healthy drenching across the Pine Barrens. (Of course, the weekend warmup makes me even happier!)

As of this writing, the radar is still pretty blank, but light to moderate rain is knocking on our door. Rain arrives Friday morning , becoming steadier and a bit heavier from Friday afternoon through Friday evening . We're not talking about flood-prone deluges here, just some soggy weather. Enough to reduce visibility and make road surfaces slick. Rainfall totals will probably average a half-inch across the Garden State.

NAM model forecast for 8 p.m. Friday, showing the steadiest, heaviest rain of the day pushing through New Jersey. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

In addition to the wet weather, things could get a bit wintry in northwestern New Jersey. Temperatures are holding near the freezing mark in Sussex, Warren, Morris, and western Passaic counties — cold enough to sustain a brief period of light snow Friday morning. No accumulation is expected, although there might be some slippery spots. As temperatures rise by midday Friday , the threat for snow and ice will turn to just plain rain.

So it's going to be a damp and dreary and uncomfortably cool day. An easterly wind will prevent temperatures from going very far, topping out in the mid to upper 40s across most of the state.

Friday night still looks wet, although steady rain should transition to sporadic showers around Midnight (give or take). Overnight temps will hold steady (or may even rise slowly) through the 40s.

As you wake up Saturday morning , there may still be a few raindrops and grey clouds overhead. Be patient! By Saturday midday , we'll transition to a mostly sunny, dry, and mild day. High temperatures should reach the mid 60s for most of New Jersey. However, as a sea breeze sets up over the chilly ocean water, the Jersey Shore will be held quite a bit cooler, likely in the 50s. (Maybe even upper 40s on barrier islands?)

Another nice day is set for Sunday . We'll start the day with sunshine, but clouds will build steadily by Sunday afternoon . The forecast has warmed to match (or even exceed) Saturday's temperatures, with expected highs in the mid 60s. (Again, away from the coast.)

NAM model temperature forecast for Sunday afternoon, showing widespread 60s for NJ away from the Jersey Shore. (College of DuPage Meteorology)

Our next storm system will arrive in the Garden State early next week . I'm still reasonably confident that rain will hold off for us until Sunday evening , at the earliest. So you'll still enjoy a dry, mild end to the weekend. (Some model runs have suggested rain won't arrive until early Monday morning — even better.)

We're starting to get a better handle on Monday's dose of wet weather. Once again, periods of wet weather will push through the state throughout the day. Unlike Friday, however, the wind will not come off the chilly ocean, so temperatures will not be stuck in the 40s. The latest guidance shows temperatures in the 50s for northern and coastal New Jersey, with 60s central and south.

The longer-range forecast shows dry weather and mild temperatures visiting through the middle of next week. 70s and clouds on Tuesday . 60s and sunshine on Wednesday . The next storm system downstream looks to arrive late-week, Thursday into Friday .

Be safe in Friday's rain, and have a wonderful weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.