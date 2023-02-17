A sloppy mess for a good cause happening at Linden Applebee’s

Calling all cops! Firefighters too! No, not for an emergency. For some remaining slots at an important and fun fundraiser happening Monday February 27 at Applebee's in Linden.

Police officers and firefighters from Union County are forming teams (and yes there's still room for more so spread the word) to compete in a rib eating relay style competition. Oh man, this is going to get messy!

The teams of cops and firefighters pay an entry fee then look for sponsors and seek donations and all proceeds go to the Hispanic Law Enforcement Association of Union County (HLEAUC). Specifically the money will go to the organization's scholarship program meant to educate and foster interest in law enforcement using mentoring programs.

Look, it's a great cause to begin with, but when else are you going to get to see these tough guys to put their stomachs and their messy rib-eating jowls on the line like this? Yes, the public is invited to watch. Besides, I grew up in Rahway and in my teen years I may have been pulled over a time or two in Linden. I owe it to Union County to get the word out.

Kurt Pahlitzsch with the company that owns the Linden Applebee's said in a press release,

Everyone’s a winner when it comes to enjoying Applebee’s tasty Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs. We’re happy to support this fun community fundraiser and invite everyone in the neighborhood to join us and watch as teams of our local heroes get to go hog wild!

The Rib Eating Relay Contest is happening Monday, Feb. 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Linden Applebee’s which you'll find at 671 W. Edgar Road.

And if you'd like to form your own crew to compete contact the Hispanic Law Enforcement Association of Union County at 908-219-9109.

