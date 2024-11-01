A shocking percentage of NJ insists on doing THIS before marriage

While there’s something to be said about the incredible stress of planning a wedding before the big day even arrives, there’s a high level of stress that comes before the proposal.

Do you do it in front of people? All alone? In a restaurant? Do you do an intricate scavenger hunt to make your significant other find you?

The whole planning process seems like an ordeal.

Canva Canva loading...

But before you, as the one who is planning on proposing, even put THAT plan together, there’s the matter of asking your significant other’s parents for permission for their child’s hand in marriage.

I’m honestly baffled that this is even still a thing. It seems incredibly outdated.

To me, that whole procedure makes it out as though women are property, and they can’t make decisions for their future on their own.

Canva Canva loading...

Plus, what if they say “no?” What do you do? Break up because “mommy and daddy said ‘no’?” If parents have an issue with a significant other, it should be brought up to their child WELL before it gets to the point that marriage is in the conversation.

It seems, though, that I’m in the minority on this.

According to a new study, a decent portion of New Jerseyans still ask permission before proposing.

Canva Canva loading...

The site Dating News surveyed thousands of people between 18 and 35 years of age to see how common the practice is nowadays. They found that over half (57%) of New Jerseyans would ask their partner’s parents for their blessing before proposing.

Canva Canva loading...

As for the 43% who wouldn’t ask their (possibly) future in-laws, there were various reasons, according to the study:

💍 41% said it’s because they felt confident in the relationship without having to have it.

💍 24% said it wasn’t relevant to their partner’s or their beliefs.

💍 21% said they don’t have a good relationship with their partner’s parents

💍 14% believe the tradition is outdated.

Photo by Jeremy Wong Weddings on Unsplash Photo by Jeremy Wong Weddings on Unsplash loading...

I’m no marriage or relationship expert, but I firmly believe that this practice is way past its expiration date. What do you think?

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.