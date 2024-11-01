A shocking percentage of NJ insists on doing THIS before marriage
While there’s something to be said about the incredible stress of planning a wedding before the big day even arrives, there’s a high level of stress that comes before the proposal.
Do you do it in front of people? All alone? In a restaurant? Do you do an intricate scavenger hunt to make your significant other find you?
The whole planning process seems like an ordeal.
But before you, as the one who is planning on proposing, even put THAT plan together, there’s the matter of asking your significant other’s parents for permission for their child’s hand in marriage.
I’m honestly baffled that this is even still a thing. It seems incredibly outdated.
To me, that whole procedure makes it out as though women are property, and they can’t make decisions for their future on their own.
Plus, what if they say “no?” What do you do? Break up because “mommy and daddy said ‘no’?” If parents have an issue with a significant other, it should be brought up to their child WELL before it gets to the point that marriage is in the conversation.
It seems, though, that I’m in the minority on this.
According to a new study, a decent portion of New Jerseyans still ask permission before proposing.
The site Dating News surveyed thousands of people between 18 and 35 years of age to see how common the practice is nowadays. They found that over half (57%) of New Jerseyans would ask their partner’s parents for their blessing before proposing.
As for the 43% who wouldn’t ask their (possibly) future in-laws, there were various reasons, according to the study:
💍 41% said it’s because they felt confident in the relationship without having to have it.
💍 24% said it wasn’t relevant to their partner’s or their beliefs.
💍 21% said they don’t have a good relationship with their partner’s parents
💍 14% believe the tradition is outdated.
I’m no marriage or relationship expert, but I firmly believe that this practice is way past its expiration date. What do you think?
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms?
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh
Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.