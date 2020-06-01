A shocking New Jersey murder is the subject of a walking tour

In 1922 a well respected minister was found murdered along with his extra-marital lover outside New Brunswick. The murder, which is unsolved to this day, is the subject of a true crime murder walk.

The tour will visit some of the places the Rev. Edward Wheeler Hall and his girlfriend, Eleanor Mills, lived and met, and will be led by author Richard Sears Walling. He wrote the book, Edward & Eleanor and the Wages of Sin, which not only recounts the sensational murders but also offers new evidence as to who might have perpetrated the heinous crimes.

Frances Stevens Hall, the reverend’s widow, was charged with the murders, but was ultimately acquitted. The trial caused what is considered one of the first examples of a “media circus” due to the amount of press coverage the sensational story of religion, passion, infidelity, and murder engendered.

The mansion serves as the residence of the college Dean. The widow of Rev. Hall, and her eccentric brother, Willie Stevens died in the house in the early 1940s and it is one of some dozen sites still standing since the crime. The walks will be on June 12th, 19th, and 26th. The cost for the walk is $10; Walling’s book will also be available for $10.

https://www.facebook.com/Hall-Mills-Murders-Walking-Tour-102717284409748

For more info, there is a Facebook page for the tours.

