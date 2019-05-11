A self-serve beer bar is coming to Atlantic City

There's a new bar coming to New Jersey where you can pour your own beer.

Not going to lie: This is pretty awesome.

The name of the bar will be called Beer Yourself and there will be more than a dozen beers on tap to serve yourself.

The new beer-bar is set to open at Bally’s Wild West Casino in Atlantic City this summer if everything goes according to plan and it gets approval by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement , NJ.com reported.

Of course, you won't be able to get to crazy with your pours, unless you want to pay for it. They monitor your pours by the ounce, which means ... yes, you pay by the ounce. The video below says it will be about 50 cents per ounce.

I'm not familiar with beer prices, so tell me: Is it worth it?

Regardless, I'm rooting for this. It seems like a cool concept.