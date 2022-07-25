A salute to a local New Jersey police department (Opinion)

Police departments all over this state and the country have had a rough couple of years. Morale is down in some departments and so is recruitment. Many people wonder "who would want to be a cop these days?!" Thank God there are young people who still want to sign up for what many times is a thankless job.

Also, there are great men and women who have been on the job for a number of years who serve and protect our communities every day. There have been lots of situations in recent months that illustrate just how important it is to have dedicated public servants in law enforcement in every town here in New Jersey.

Of course, we should always be vigilant for any abuses by people we pay to serve and protect our towns. We should also be thankful when they do the very important job we ask them to do every day. It's not often when we hear about the good things cops do but always hear when there is a problem, real or perceived.

Recently on one of the local neighborhood apps, a woman went out of her way to show her appreciation and it's worth sharing to remind people that they are there to help every day in so many different ways.

I don’t usually post anything on here, but I just wanted to point out a few things about Medford. THE POLICE DEPARTMENT, a few days ago they came to my house over a family matter. Let me just say never in my life have I ever encountered such professional and kind officers!. I’ve never felt so safe in a neighborhood before. If any of you see this I just want to say, Thank you!.

