A really weird pick for best theme restaurant in NJ

The best thing about the polling website Eat This, Not That is that it manages to keep coming up with strange questions to ask people from all over the country. And people, in turn, keep coming up with strange answers.

This time, they went on a hunt for the country's best theme restaurants. Based on reviews and feedback from locals and tourists, they put together a definitive list of the best themed restaurants in every state in the country. And they picked the top in every state.

Now, remember, New Jersey has dozens of themed restaurants. They’ve got pickle-themed restaurants and country western-themed spots. There are others like retro themes, singing waiter spots, different sports, even bacon and garlic-themed restaurants. And, of course, beaches and boardwalks galore.

So, I was kind of surprised at what was chosen as the best. It was Medieval Times in Lyndhurst.

OK, first, in the interest of full disclosure I have never been there. I also have never had the desire to go there. That said, I understand some people are much more into the history of medieval times than I am. But we’re calling it a “Best restaurant.” Exactly what are we basing the title “best” on? Is it the food? Atmosphere?

For the uninitiated, Medieval Times brings the medieval era to life with diners seated around a jousting arena, watching actors and horses play out a medieval jousting act.

I was never attracted to this idea as it doesn’t seem like something that is conducive to eating a good meal. Plus, I never saw the allure of this bit of history. But apparently, many disagree!

According to the article on Eat This, Not That, this unique restaurant is the best themed restaurant in NJ: The staff is polite, helpful and engaging. And the show is said to be fabulous. The food appears to be good, too. Is that possible?

So, after all of the years that I’ve heard about it, and people praising it, I think it’s time that I checked out medieval times. And after I check it out myself, I’ll keep you posted.

How does one eat in a suit of armor, though?

