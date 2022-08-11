A new water main break after catastrophic water emergency in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — Just as water pressure returned to normal from a major break in a 72-inch pipe, a second break developed early Thursday morning.

The new break happened around 2 a.m. in a 30-inch main at 15th Avenue and 15th Street in the West Ward due to a pressure surge, according to Mayor Ras Baraka. Only water pressure in the Vailsburg section has been affected.

The Department of Water and Sewer Utilities has already isolated the break and has started making repairs, according to the mayor.

Service from the earlier break in Branch Brook Park on the Newark-Belleville border has been fully restored.

A boil-water order remains in effect for both Newark and Belleville. The Township of Belleville said its water department is taking water samples from around town. Once the results are final the advisory will be lifted.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

