How long do think you are going to live?

A new study finds the average New Jersey resident is convinced they will live four years longer than the official life expectancy in the Garden State.

The HelloPharmaist study finds the typical New Jerseyan expects to live until they are 84 years old, a full four years longer than the state average of 80, and six years beyond the national life expectancy.

The typical American predicts they will live for two years longer than the average life expectancy of 78.

Many NJ residents will outlive people in other states

It turns out there are actually several reasons why Garden State residents may be justified in believing they will live longer than predicted.

The study points out that CDC data shows life expectancy in New Jersey is higher than the national average.

This can be attributed to several factors, like higher education levels, greater access to quality healthcare, and a higher median income.

In New Jersey, 34.5% of adults have a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to the national average of 32.0%. The state also has a higher concentration of medical facilities and healthcare providers, with 2,048 active physicians per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 1,812.

Additionally, the median household income in New Jersey was $85,751 in 2020, which is significantly higher than the national average of $68,703. The study points out these factors contribute to a higher standard of living and improved health outcomes, which can lead to a higher life expectancy.

The HelloPharmacist study finds Rhode Islanders and Nevadans are equally the most optimistic about their longevity, saying they think they will live for 6 years above the state average (79.4 in Rhode Island, and 78.1 in Nevada), while New Mexicans are the least optimistic.

Enter a risky drug trial to double your lifespan?

The study also finds 50% of those surveyed expressed a willingness to participate in drug trials as a guinea pig if it was said to double their lifespan, and 52% say they would like to outlive their partner.

More than a third, 38% say they take supplements and medications for the specific purpose of living a longer life.

When respondents were asked if they would take a pill that allowed them to live forever, 42% said they would, 34% indicated they would not take such a pill, and 24% were indifferent on the idea.

