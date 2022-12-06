A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers

With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023.

The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.

New Jersey is also rated as having the least favorable business tax policies of any state in America.

Drazen Zigic GettyImages Drazen Zigic GettyImages loading...

Which states are best?

According to the study, the 10 Best States for Hiring are:

1. Florida

2. Washington

3. Delaware

4. Nevada

5. Arizona

6. North Carolina

7. Texas

8. Utah

9. New Hampshire

10. Colorado.

The study finds the worst state to hire workers is West Virginia, followed by Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Rhode Island and North Dakota.

Problems aplenty

The labor shortage remains a significant challenge across the nation.

The study finds there are 10.3 million unfilled jobs in America, but many employers are struggling to figure out a way to increase pay for workers and offer them more flexibility while operating expenses and supply chain disruptions continue to increase in an unsteady economy.

co-workers in office Comstock Images ThinkStock loading...

The study offers 3 tips to win the recruiting game in 2023:

Embrace The Post-Covid Work World: The concept of the workplace has permanently changed and employers clinging to hiring practices from 2019 will be left behind. Job candidates want flexibility, the option to work remotely, and better pay. Companies that adopt these policies will be in a better position to recruit and retain top talent.

Hire Expert Freelancers: Top talent from corporate America have opted off the hamster wheel to permanently freelance from home. This creates an opportunity to work with industry experts, that would never have been available without paying them a full-time salary with benefits. The ability to add or remove headcount is helpful until things stabilize.

Poach from your Competition: With many Americans unwilling to take full time jobs the need to poach strong employees from your competition has never been greater. These workers are a hot commodity as they have experience in your industry. Do research to find out how their current employer is dropping the ball and enact policies to make your workplace attractive enough for them to make a move.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

