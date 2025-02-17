A new era at New Jersey Transit? — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

Fallen trees in Howell 2/16/25 Fallen trees in Howell 2/16/25 (JCP&L) loading...

Strong winds have knocked out power for thousands of JCP&L, PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric customers across New Jersey.

A cold front swept across the state with strong gusty winds with 71 mph recorded at Atlantic City International Airport, 66 at the Joint Base Dix-McGuire-Lakehurst A gust of 63 mph was measured in Sea Girt and 60 in Trenton, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts are expected between 40 and 60 mph through the night, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Green laser pointed at jet Green laser pointed at jet (Canva) loading...

COLTS NECK — A Monmouth County man was charged with pointing a laser at an airplane he thought was a drone.

James M. Pedone, 27, used the laser pointer from the deck of his home in December, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

During the height of drone sightings over New Jersey, authorities reported an increase in incidents of lasers pointed at aircraft, a significant increase over the same period in 2023. FAA records show there were 76 incidents in December. There have not been any in New Jersey this year.

⬛ Last Friday, Valentine's Day, was a nightmare for commuters on New Jersey Transit

The delays are nothing new...but the response from NJT was.

New President and CEO Kris Kolluri offered an apology.

Kolluri extended a personal apology to all riders of New Jersey Transit...called Friday's delays especially disheartening. The issue, he said, was caused by a lack of communication from Amtrak...which owns the rails on the Northeast Corridor.

Your time is valuable, Kolluri said, and your trust in our service matters deeply to us.

Kolluri will join me this morning to talk more about the frustrations of New Jersey Transit riders.

Steve Sweeney (onnj.com screenshot) Steve Sweeney (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Our coverage of the race for governor continues this morning.

Former State Senate President Steve Sweeney will join me right after the 8-o'clock news to talk about his run and take your calls.

