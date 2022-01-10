A new concept in dining, a ‘virtual food hall’ is coming to Cherry Hill
During the pandemic, people have gotten comfortable with ordering their food for delivery or pick-up and restaurants have responded by expanding their offerings. Now comes a food hall that is entirely virtual, a delivery-only, “e-restaurant” that will have pretty impressive array of offerings.
According to a press release reported the Courier Post, FoodieHall’s restaurant concepts include Dando Tacos; Fornire Italian Kitchen (high-end Italian); Canting Noodle Bar (Asian); Criss Crust (pizza); Simply Fowl (casual chicken), and DaNick’s Craft burgers.
The physical location of the ghost kitchen is on Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill and plans on opening next month.
Orders will be placed through FoodieHall’s website or through traditional food delivery services when it gets up and running in February.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
