A great past time comes back to Asbury Park, NJ
Here in New Jersey we are fortunate to have close to 130 miles of coastline and significant beaches. Come summer, we certainly take advantage of the sun and surf and all it has to offer. Asbury Park presents a great beach tradition and is bringing back the good old-fashioned bonfires.
As the evenings are cool in the spring, the thought of sitting by a raging bonfire is a great way to spend a night with family and friends. Asbury Park will be moving the location up and down the beach throughout the scheduled dates. As with all outdoor events, inclement weather, including strong winds will subject the bonfires to cancellation. Check the Asbury Park social media for such cancellations. Bring a beach chair and check out and enjoy a popular pastime. I think it’s great.
One note on the update on Asbury Park boardwalk, after a thorough inspection it was determined that the pass-through at the Casino be temporarily closed. At the moment access between Asbury Park and Ocean Grove will be along the Wesley Lake promenade and the Wesley Lake Bridge.
Here is the bon fire schedule for Asbury Park:
May
Fridays at 7:00 PM
May 19th @ 5th Avenue
May 26th @ Sunset Avenue (North of Convention Hall)
June
Fridays at 7:00 PM
June 2nd @ 5th Avenue
June 9th @ Sunset Avenue
June 16th @ 5th Avenue
June 23rd @ 3rd Avenue
June 30th @ Sunset Avenue
July
Wednesdays at 8:00 PM
July 5th @ Sunset Avenue
July 12th @ 1st Avenue
July 19th @ 3rd Avenue
July 26th @ 5th Avenue
August
Wednesdays at 8:00 PM
August 2nd @ 1st Avenue
August 9th @ 3rd Avenue
August 16th @ 5th Avenue
August 23rd @ 5th Avenue
August 30th @ Sunset Avenue
September
Fridays at 7:00 PM
September 1st @ Sunset Avenue
September 8th @ 1st Avenue
September 15th @ 3rd Avenue (Sea.Hear.Now Weekend!)
September 22nd @ 5th Avenue
September 29th @ 5th Avenue
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
