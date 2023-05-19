A great past time comes back to Asbury Park, NJ

Here in New Jersey we are fortunate to have close to 130 miles of coastline and significant beaches. Come summer, we certainly take advantage of the sun and surf and all it has to offer. Asbury Park presents a great beach tradition and is bringing back the good old-fashioned bonfires.

As the evenings are cool in the spring, the thought of sitting by a raging bonfire is a great way to spend a night with family and friends. Asbury Park will be moving the location up and down the beach throughout the scheduled dates. As with all outdoor events, inclement weather, including strong winds will subject the bonfires to cancellation. Check the Asbury Park social media for such cancellations. Bring a beach chair and check out and enjoy a popular pastime. I think it’s great.

One note on the update on Asbury Park boardwalk, after a thorough inspection it was determined that the pass-through at the Casino be temporarily closed. At the moment access between Asbury Park and Ocean Grove will be along the Wesley Lake promenade and the Wesley Lake Bridge.



Here is the bon fire schedule for Asbury Park:

May

Fridays at 7:00 PM

May 19th @ 5th Avenue

May 26th @ Sunset Avenue (North of Convention Hall)

June

Fridays at 7:00 PM

June 2nd @ 5th Avenue

June 9th @ Sunset Avenue

June 16th @ 5th Avenue

June 23rd @ 3rd Avenue

June 30th @ Sunset Avenue

July

Wednesdays at 8:00 PM

July 5th @ Sunset Avenue

July 12th @ 1st Avenue

July 19th @ 3rd Avenue

July 26th @ 5th Avenue

August

Wednesdays at 8:00 PM

August 2nd @ 1st Avenue

August 9th @ 3rd Avenue

August 16th @ 5th Avenue

August 23rd @ 5th Avenue

August 30th @ Sunset Avenue

September

Fridays at 7:00 PM

September 1st @ Sunset Avenue

September 8th @ 1st Avenue

September 15th @ 3rd Avenue (Sea.Hear.Now Weekend!)

September 22nd @ 5th Avenue

September 29th @ 5th Avenue

